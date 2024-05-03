Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.38 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82, the EPS surprise was +30.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insight Enterprises performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Services: $415.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $403.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
  • Net Sales- Products: $1.96 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Gross profit- Products: $192.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.13 million.
  • Gross profit- Services: $248.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $232.64 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Insight Enterprises here>>>

Shares of Insight Enterprises have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise