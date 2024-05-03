Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Columbia Sportswear (
COLM Quick Quote COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $769.98 million, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +102.86%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $52.40 million compared to the $41.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $104.50 million versus $106.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $474.40 million versus $456.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $138.70 million compared to the $139.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Net sales- Wholesale: $390.90 million versus $367.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Direct-to-consumer: $379.10 million versus $377.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Columbia: $663.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $650.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Net sales by brand- Prana: $31.30 million versus $27.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Net sales by brand- Sorel: $45.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%. Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment: $619 million compared to the $584.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Net sales- Footwear: $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%. Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear: $29.10 million compared to the $23.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>
Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $769.98 million, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +102.86%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $52.40 million compared to the $41.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $104.50 million versus $106.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $474.40 million versus $456.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $138.70 million compared to the $139.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Wholesale: $390.90 million versus $367.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales- Direct-to-consumer: $379.10 million versus $377.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales by brand- Columbia: $663.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $650.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
- Net sales by brand- Prana: $31.30 million versus $27.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
- Net sales by brand- Sorel: $45.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
- Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment: $619 million compared to the $584.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Footwear: $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%.
- Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear: $29.10 million compared to the $23.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.