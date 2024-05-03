Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AdvanSix (ASIX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $336.83 million, down 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.56, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.54, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon: $84.39 million compared to the $75.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate: $85.26 million versus $94.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change.
  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $105.70 million versus $98.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
  • Sales- Caprolactam: $61.48 million compared to the $57.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
Shares of AdvanSix have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

