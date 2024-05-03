Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chart Industries (GTLS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $950.7 million, up 76.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was -20.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions: $367.50 million compared to the $378.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog - Specialty Products: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing: $333.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $340.65 million.
  • Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions: $159.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.61 million.
  • Orders - Heat Transfer Systems: $237.30 million compared to the $237.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders - Specialty Products: $391.30 million versus $380.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.10 million compared to the -$10.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -97.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions: $159.70 million compared to the $152.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing: $301 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +150.6%.
  • Sales- Specialty Products: $236.50 million compared to the $231.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $253.60 million compared to the $238.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.
Shares of Chart Industries have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

