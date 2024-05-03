Back to top

Hershey (HSY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hershey (HSY - Free Report) reported $3.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $3.07 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hershey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $270.33 million versus $268.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Net Sales- North America: $2.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Net Sales- North America Confectionery: $2.71 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks: $275.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery: $948.20 million versus $829.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Unallocated corporate expense: $168.68 million versus -$166.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks: $38.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.60 million.
Shares of Hershey have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

