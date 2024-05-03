Plains All American (PAA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA Quick Quote PAA - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line remained flat year over year. The company reported GAAP earnings of 29 cents per unit compared with 52 cents in the year-ago period. Total Revenues
Net sales of $12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion by 8.8%. The top line also declined 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $12.3 billion.
Highlights of the Release
Total costs and expenses amounted to $11.6 billion, down 2% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in purchases and related costs.
Net interest expenses totaled $95 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Segmental Performance
The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $553 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes on its pipelines, tariff escalations and contributions from acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $159 million, down 17% from the prior-year period’s figure. The decrease was due to lower realized frac spreads. Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $331 million compared with $450 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt was $7.308 billion compared with $7.305 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41%, which remained unchanged from the figure recorded as of Dec 31, 2023. Guidance
For 2024, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.625-$2.725 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.55 billion (excluding changes in assets and liabilities).
PAA remains focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2024 investment and maintenance capital of $375 million and $230 million, respectively. Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Other Releases Murphy Oil Corporation ( MUR Quick Quote MUR - Free Report) delivered first-quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings of 85 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 3.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 10% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.68 per share. TotalEnergies SE ( TTE Quick Quote TTE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $2.14 (€1.97) per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by 9.2%. TTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.18 per share. ONEOK, Inc. ( OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.09, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 3.5%. OKE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.98 per share.
Image: Bigstock
Plains All American (PAA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line remained flat year over year.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 29 cents per unit compared with 52 cents in the year-ago period.
Total Revenues
Net sales of $12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion by 8.8%. The top line also declined 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $12.3 billion.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total costs and expenses amounted to $11.6 billion, down 2% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in purchases and related costs.
Net interest expenses totaled $95 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Segmental Performance
The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $553 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes on its pipelines, tariff escalations and contributions from acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $159 million, down 17% from the prior-year period’s figure. The decrease was due to lower realized frac spreads.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $331 million compared with $450 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt was $7.308 billion compared with $7.305 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41%, which remained unchanged from the figure recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.
Guidance
For 2024, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.625-$2.725 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be $1.55 billion (excluding changes in assets and liabilities).
PAA remains focused on disciplined capital investments, anticipating full-year 2024 investment and maintenance capital of $375 million and $230 million, respectively.
Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) delivered first-quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings of 85 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 3.7%.
The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 10% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.68 per share.
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $2.14 (€1.97) per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by 9.2%.
TTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.18 per share.
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.09, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 3.5%.
OKE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.98 per share.