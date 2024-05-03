Back to top

Expedia (EXPE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.37, the EPS surprise was +156.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings - Total: $30.16 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $30.57 billion.
  • Stayed room nights: 101 compared to the 101 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Agency: $13.30 billion versus $13.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $16.86 billion compared to the $17.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- International: $1.10 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- United States: $1.79 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion.
  • Revenue- B2C: $1.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion.
  • Revenue- B2B: $833 million compared to the $752.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Trivago: $70 million versus $76.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $2.23 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Air: $115 million compared to the $110.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Merchant: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Expedia have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

