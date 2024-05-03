Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telephone & Data Systems (
TDS Quick Quote TDS - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +145.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent: 245.1 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.55 thousand. TDS Telecom Connections - Total: 1,162.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,165.02 thousand. TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total: 206.2 thousand compared to the 205.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. TDS Telecom Residential connections - Total: 956.1 thousand compared to the 960 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular: $950 million versus $956.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.31 million. Operating Revenues- All other: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale: $44 million compared to the $39.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential: $185 million versus $179.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial: $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.72 million. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales: $196.46 million versus $214.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service: $753.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $744.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for TDS here>>>
Shares of TDS have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent: 245.1 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.55 thousand.
- TDS Telecom Connections - Total: 1,162.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,165.02 thousand.
- TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total: 206.2 thousand compared to the 205.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- TDS Telecom Residential connections - Total: 956.1 thousand compared to the 960 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular: $950 million versus $956.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
- Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.31 million.
- Operating Revenues- All other: $46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%.
- Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale: $44 million compared to the $39.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential: $185 million versus $179.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial: $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.72 million.
- Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales: $196.46 million versus $214.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service: $753.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $744.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
Shares of TDS have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.