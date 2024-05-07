Low Data Week Commences With Modest Pre-Markets

After last week, stock market news simmers down a bit. The previous five work days represented a peak number of reports on calendar Q1 earnings, in addition to it being Jobs Week — it brought us not only Friday’s Employment Situation report (175K new jobs filled; 3.9% Unemployment Rate) but private sector payrolls from ADP, JOLTS data from the previous month and Weekly Jobless Claims. This week, we see some monthly reports on consumer activity and a lot of speeches from Fed members, but that’s about it.
Next week, the action picks up somewhat again. That’s when we get crucial inflation data like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), along with Retail Sales and housing numbers like Starts/Permits and the Homebuilders Survey. So far — and this points to a key reason behind the two or three-week winning streaks in the market (depending on the index) — what we are seeing remains consistent, if at times inconveniently, with an overall “soft landing” economic scenario.
We don’t get another Fed meeting til mid-next month. By that point, even though it remains highly unlikely that the first 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut since July of last year would be forthcoming (meaning the first possible cut could only happen a full year after the final rate hike, or longer), we’ll at least get a more articulate level of insight on the economy as a whole by then. Ultimately, these high interest rates (5.25-5.50%) are having a cooling affect on the domestic economy, and while we’re seeing other countries starting to loosen up monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell & Co. feel no such compulsion at this stage.
Fiscal Q2 earnings are out for
Tyson Foods ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) this morning. Earnings of 62 cents per share amounted to a massive +77% beat over the Zacks consensus, while top-line revenues came in a tad light, by -0.46%, to $13.07 billion in the quarter. Free cash flow and sales volume both came in somewhat lower than expected, and revenue guidance is expected flat for 2024 from 2023 levels. But because the stock is still well off its February 2022 highs, shares are up +2% in early trading.
Discount airline
Spirit ( SAVE Quick Quote SAVE - Free Report) also posted quarterly results ahead of the bell. Here we saw slight misses on both top and bottom lines in Q1 for the struggling carrier. Negative earnings of -$1.46 per share missed consensus by 3 cents, while revenues of $1.27 billion was -0.43% from expectations. The company ends its positive quarterly earnings streak at two, and the -77% share price year to date is down another -3% in today’s pre-market.
After today’s close, we’ll see earnings results from cybersecurity firm
Palantir ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) and retail REITS SPG ( SPG Quick Quote SPG - Free Report) and Vornado ( VNO Quick Quote VNO - Free Report) . This week, with the Apples and Teslas already having reported, we get earnings from Walt Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) , ride-sharing platforms Uber ( UBER Quick Quote UBER - Free Report) and Lyft ( LYFT Quick Quote LYFT - Free Report) , and the first-ever public earnings report from Reddit ( RDDT Quick Quote RDDT - Free Report) . Pre-market futures are up modestly across major indices at this hour.
Image: Bigstock
Low Data Week Commences With Modest Pre-Markets
After last week, stock market news simmers down a bit. The previous five work days represented a peak number of reports on calendar Q1 earnings, in addition to it being Jobs Week — it brought us not only Friday’s Employment Situation report (175K new jobs filled; 3.9% Unemployment Rate) but private sector payrolls from ADP, JOLTS data from the previous month and Weekly Jobless Claims. This week, we see some monthly reports on consumer activity and a lot of speeches from Fed members, but that’s about it.
Next week, the action picks up somewhat again. That’s when we get crucial inflation data like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), along with Retail Sales and housing numbers like Starts/Permits and the Homebuilders Survey. So far — and this points to a key reason behind the two or three-week winning streaks in the market (depending on the index) — what we are seeing remains consistent, if at times inconveniently, with an overall “soft landing” economic scenario.
We don’t get another Fed meeting til mid-next month. By that point, even though it remains highly unlikely that the first 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut since July of last year would be forthcoming (meaning the first possible cut could only happen a full year after the final rate hike, or longer), we’ll at least get a more articulate level of insight on the economy as a whole by then. Ultimately, these high interest rates (5.25-5.50%) are having a cooling affect on the domestic economy, and while we’re seeing other countries starting to loosen up monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell & Co. feel no such compulsion at this stage.
Fiscal Q2 earnings are out for Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) this morning. Earnings of 62 cents per share amounted to a massive +77% beat over the Zacks consensus, while top-line revenues came in a tad light, by -0.46%, to $13.07 billion in the quarter. Free cash flow and sales volume both came in somewhat lower than expected, and revenue guidance is expected flat for 2024 from 2023 levels. But because the stock is still well off its February 2022 highs, shares are up +2% in early trading.
Discount airline Spirit (SAVE - Free Report) also posted quarterly results ahead of the bell. Here we saw slight misses on both top and bottom lines in Q1 for the struggling carrier. Negative earnings of -$1.46 per share missed consensus by 3 cents, while revenues of $1.27 billion was -0.43% from expectations. The company ends its positive quarterly earnings streak at two, and the -77% share price year to date is down another -3% in today’s pre-market.
After today’s close, we’ll see earnings results from cybersecurity firm Palantir (PLTR - Free Report) and retail REITS SPG (SPG - Free Report) and Vornado (VNO - Free Report) . This week, with the Apples and Teslas already having reported, we get earnings from Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) , ride-sharing platforms Uber (UBER - Free Report) and Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) , and the first-ever public earnings report from Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) . Pre-market futures are up modestly across major indices at this hour.