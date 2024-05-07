For the quarter ended March 2024, Axon Enterprise (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axon (AXON) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reported revenue of $460.74 million, up 34.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $437.52 million, representing a surprise of +5.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>
- Annual recurring revenue: $825 compared to the $750.46 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- TASER: $178.75 million compared to the $159.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Software and Sensors: $281.99 million versus $277.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.1% change.
- Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors: $176.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.5%.
- Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors: $105.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
- Net Sales- Products: $272.05 million versus $261.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.
- Net Sales- Services: $188.69 million compared to the $173.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Products- TASER: $166.53 million versus $150.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.
- Net Sales- Services- TASER: $12.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.7%.
- Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties: $8.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8 million.
- Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other: $3.13 million versus $5.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body: $51.21 million compared to the $51.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Axon have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.