Compared to Estimates, EverQuote (EVER) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) reported $91.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.6%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +171.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EverQuote performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $77.54 million versus $67.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.84 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Home and Renters: $12.69 million compared to the $13.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.
Shares of EverQuote have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

