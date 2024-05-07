Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Goodyear (GT - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.54 billion, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.29 in the year-ago quarter.


