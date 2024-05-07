Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Safehold (SAFE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Safehold (SAFE - Free Report) reported revenue of $93.21 million, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +10.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating lease income: $21 million versus $19.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other income: $6.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.87 million.
  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $63.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.27 million.
  • Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.43 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $0.40.
Shares of Safehold have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

