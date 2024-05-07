Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teradata (TDC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teradata (TDC - Free Report) reported revenue of $465 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.55 million, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total: $1.48 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Public Cloud: $525 million versus $574.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $8 million versus $8.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.5% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring: $388 million versus $375.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Consulting services: $69 million versus $70.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Consulting services: $8 million versus $9.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Recurring: $276 million compared to the $271.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Teradata have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

