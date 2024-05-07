Back to top

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Shockwave Medical (SWAV - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.81 million, up 35.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.09 million, representing a surprise of +5.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shockwave Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $175.53 million versus $166.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $26.26 million versus $21.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- All other countries: $17.01 million versus $19.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Coronary: $164.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.51 million.
  • Revenue- Reducer: $1.84 million versus $1.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.47 million.
  • Revenue- Peripheral: $51.84 million compared to the $52.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Shockwave Medical have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

