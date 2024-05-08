For the quarter ended March 2024, Match Group (
Match Group (MTCH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $859.65 million, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $855.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Payers - Total: 14,930 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 14,977.61 thousand.
- Payers - Europe Payers: 4,499 thousand compared to the 4,421.96 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Payers - APAC and Other: 3,562 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,596.8 thousand.
- Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total: $18.87 compared to the $18.76 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Payers - Americas: 6,869 thousand compared to the 7,010.97 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas: $21.85 compared to the $20.95 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe: $239.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $241.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas: $450.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $438.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other: $155.69 million versus $164.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
- Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $845.30 million versus $842.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $14.35 million versus $13.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
- Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $481.49 million compared to the $482.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
Shares of Match Group have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.