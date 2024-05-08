We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) standing at $7.29, reflecting a -1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen an increase of 4.39% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.
The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21 million, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $55 million, representing changes of +900% and -66.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Uranium Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Uranium Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 98.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.