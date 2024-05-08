Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pros Holdings (PRO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) reported $80.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total subscription maintenance and support: $67.94 million versus $67.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $64.35 million versus $63.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support: $3.60 million compared to the $4.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $12.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
Shares of Pros Holdings have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

