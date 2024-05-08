Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PowerSchool (PWSC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $184.97 million, up 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was -22.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PowerSchool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions and support: $166.93 million versus $165.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.
  • Revenue- Service: $16.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Revenue- License and other: $1.35 million versus $2.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37% change.
Shares of PowerSchool have returned -22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

