Compared to Estimates, Envestnet (ENV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) reported $324.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Envestnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Flows - AUM: $12.53 billion versus $7.91 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Flows - AUA: $20.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.46 billion.
  • Platform Assets - Assets under Administration (AUA): $471.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $452.04 billion.
  • Platform Assets - Total AUM/A: $923.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $891.59 billion.
  • Platform Assets - Assets under Management (AUM): $452.46 billion versus $439.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Flows - AUM/A: $32.72 billion compared to the $13.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenue- Subscription-based: $117.46 million compared to the $118.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other revenue: $4.87 million versus $3.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenue- Asset-based: $202.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Revenue- Total recurring revenue: $320.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of Envestnet have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

