Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) reported $17.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Postal Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $16.60 million versus $16.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
  • Revenues- Fee and other: $0.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Net Income (loss) per share- Diluted: -$0.01 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

