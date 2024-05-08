Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) reported $77.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Staar Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Geographic sales- United States: $4.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Net Geographic sales- Other International: $23.42 million versus $19.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Net Geographic sales- China: $38.55 million compared to the $38.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
  • Net Geographic sales- Japan: $10.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Net sales- ICLs: $77.15 million versus $72.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Staar Surgical here>>>

Shares of Staar Surgical have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise