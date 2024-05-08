Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) reported $41.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ClonoSEQ test volume: 17,040 compared to the 16,386 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Total MRD: $32.63 million compared to the $28.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Immune Medicine: $9.25 million compared to the $11.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43% year over year.
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

