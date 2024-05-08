Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Snap One (SNPO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO - Free Report) reported $246.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.89 million, representing a surprise of -1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -262.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- United States integrators: $211.34 million compared to the $211 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $29.33 million versus $34.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States other: $5.40 million compared to the $5.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Snap One here>>>

Shares of Snap One have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise