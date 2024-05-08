Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Olo (OLO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Olo Inc. (OLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.51 million, up 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU: $816 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $786.10.
  • Ending Active Locations: 81,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81,100.
  • Revenue- Platform: $65.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $0.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
  • Gross profit- Services- Non-GAAP: -$0.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.05 million.
  • Gross profit- Platform- Non-GAAP: $41.64 million compared to the $40.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Olo here>>>

Shares of Olo have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Olo Inc. (OLO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise