Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantest (ATEYY - Free Report) is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

