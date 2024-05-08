Back to top

Emerson Electric (EMR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.38 billion, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +7.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Software and Control - AspenTech: $278 million versus $256.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices: $3.06 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software: $687 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703.35 million.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $1.05 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$17 million compared to the -$21.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation: $632 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $643.74 million.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity: $365 million versus $352.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software And Control: $1.33 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Software And Control - Test & Measurement: $367 million versus $342.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical: $1.01 billion compared to the $966.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBIT - Software and Control - AspenTech: -$8 million versus -$27.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBIT - Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $259 million compared to the $234.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

