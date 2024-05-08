Back to top

Inspire (INSP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.01 million, up 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.34, compared to -$0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.63 million, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New U.S. sales territories: 11 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total U.S. Medical Centers: 1,246 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,234.
  • New U.S. Medical Centers: 66 versus 54 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total U.S. sales territories: 298 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 300.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $155.77 million compared to the $158.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- All other countries: $8.24 million versus $3.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +141.5% change.
Shares of Inspire have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

