TransDigm (TDG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TransDigm Group (
TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of $7.99 for the same period compares to $5.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.37, the EPS surprise was +8.41%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $46 million versus $47.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $959 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $908.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $914 million compared to the $933.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $308 million versus $277.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $315 million compared to the $268.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $422 million versus $422.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $202 million compared to the $314.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $290 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $197.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.7%. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $336 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $351.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%. EBITDA- Power & Control: $519 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $525.76 million. EBITDA- Unallocated corporate expenses: -$28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$23.30 million. EBITDA- Non-aviation: $20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.58 million.
Shares of TransDigm have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
