Compared to Estimates, Clarivate (CLVT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) reported $621.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $614.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clarivate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intellectual Property: $200.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences and Healthcare: $102.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenue- Academia and Government: $317.70 million versus $315.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Transactional Revenue: $115.60 million compared to the $101.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Re-occurring revenues: $102.50 million compared to the $106.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription Revenue: $403.10 million versus $407.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Clarivate have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

