New York Times (NYT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported $594.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +72.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions: 9,910 versus 9,893 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print: 10,550 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,717.
  • Print subscriptions: 640 compared to the 648 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total digital-only subscription revenues: $293 million compared to the $291.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $63.03 million compared to the $64.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $40.69 million versus $37.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $61.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Subtotal print subscription revenues: $136.03 million versus $136.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $103.71 million versus $101.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $429.01 million compared to the $428.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
Shares of New York Times have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

