EchoStar (SATS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

EchoStar (SATS - Free Report) reported $4.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 813.3%. EPS of -$0.40 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -135.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EchoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net: -213 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -185 thousand.
  • Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net: -348 thousand versus -402 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • SLING TV subscriber additions (losses), net: -135 thousand versus -217 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Pay-TV: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Retail Wireless: $905.85 million compared to the $921.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$29.68 million versus -$22.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Broadband and Satellite Services: $382.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $423.06 million.
  • Revenue- 5G Network Deployment: $29.50 million versus $31.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of EchoStar have returned +27% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

