Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vertex (VRTX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.76, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion, representing a surprise of +5.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.52 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States: $1.17 billion compared to the $997.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vertex here>>>

Shares of Vertex have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise