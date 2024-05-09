We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Critical Earnings Charts for This Week
Wall Street is done with the Magnificent 7’s earnings reports, except for NVIDIA. What does an investor watch now?
There are hundreds of companies reporting this week including some big consumer names and prominent technology companies. We’re going to learn a lot about the state of the consumer this week.
These 5 stocks are off their 2022 or 2023 lows and all but one has rallied over the last year. Will an earnings beat prove to be a catalyst for any of these companies?
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, each year. Only one of these 5 companies has a significant ongoing earnings surprise streak.
1. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report)
Airbnb has beat 11 quarters in a row. That’s impressive. The company went IPO in 2020, during the pandemic.
Shares of Airbnb are up 35% in the last year. It’s not cheap. Airbnb has a forward P/E of 35.8.
Will Airbnb beat again?
2. Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report)
Shopify has beat 5 quarters in a row. That’s a nice earnings surprise streak. Shares of Shopify have risen 25% in the last year but are still a far cry from the 2021 highs.
Shopify isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 77.5.
Is Shopify “back” as one of the must-own technology stocks?
3. Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG - Free Report)
Constellation Energy is coming off an earnings miss last quarter. The Street didn’t care, though, as the shares have rallied to new all-time highs. Constellation Energy is up 149% over the last year.
Constellation Energy is still attractively priced with a forward P/E of only 26. It’s the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States.
What will keep Constellation Energy’s rally going?
4. Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report)
Planet Fitness has beat on earnings 3 quarters in a row. Even though shares of Planet Fitness rallied during the pandemic, they have tumbled 12.8% in the last year.
Planet Fitness isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 24.
Have fitness clubs like Planet Fitness truly recovered from the pandemic downturn?
5. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report)
Sweetgreen, the healthy-food restaurant chain, has missed on earnings 3 quarters in a row.
But that hasn’t stopped the shares from rallying 154% over the last year. Sweetgreen doesn’t have a P/E because earnings are expected to be a loss of $0.71 this year. It’s still expanding quickly. Sweetgreen operates 220+ restaurants.
Is Sweetgreen the restaurant of the future?