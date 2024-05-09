We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves 1.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $14.30, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 8.9% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.
The upcoming earnings release of Carnival will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 96.77% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.66 billion, indicating a 15.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Carnival currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.43, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.