Steris (STE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steris (
STE Quick Quote STE - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of -3.07%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Healthcare: $1.01 billion versus $947.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Revenues- Life Sciences: $160.63 million compared to the $161.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Revenues- Dental: $103.79 million versus $107.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $250.90 million versus $248.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $45.97 million versus $44.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $44.26 million versus $50.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $70.40 million versus $67.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $331.70 million versus $284.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $332.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $321.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $343.48 million versus $343.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $245.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.64 million. Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences: $64.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.38 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
Shares of Steris have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Steris (STE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Steris (STE - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of -3.07%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
- Revenues- Healthcare: $1.01 billion versus $947.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences: $160.63 million compared to the $161.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Revenues- Dental: $103.79 million versus $107.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
- Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $250.90 million versus $248.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $45.97 million versus $44.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $44.26 million versus $50.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $70.40 million versus $67.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $331.70 million versus $284.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $332.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $321.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $343.48 million versus $343.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $245.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.64 million.
- Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences: $64.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.38 million.
Shares of Steris have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.