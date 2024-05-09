Back to top

Duolingo (DUOL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.55 million, up 44.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +90.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $197.45 million compared to the $189.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscription bookings: $161.47 million versus $153.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 31.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.33 million.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 97.6 million versus 89.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 7.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.07 million.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $131.69 million versus $129.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change.
  • Revenues- Duolingo English Test: $12.76 million compared to the $11.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Advertising: $12.95 million compared to the $13.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Duolingo have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

