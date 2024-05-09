Back to top

Celanese (CE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91, the EPS surprise was +8.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.26 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$28 million versus -$23.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $353 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $337.65 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $303 million versus $304.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$73 million versus -$74.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Celanese have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

