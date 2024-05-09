Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +800.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Topgolf: $422.80 million versus $409.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Venues: $405.70 million versus $404.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines: $17.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.58 million.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $726.10 million compared to the $753.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $418.10 million compared to the $416.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs: $345.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $358.05 million.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls: $104 million versus $97.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Golf Equipment: $449.90 million compared to the $455.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Apparel: $159.60 million compared to the $162.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other: $111.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.59 million.
  • Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle: $271.50 million versus $291.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment: $82.10 million compared to the $80.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

