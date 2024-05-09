Back to top

News Corp. (NWSA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, News Corp. (NWSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of -2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones: $544 million compared to the $549.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing: $506 million versus $522.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Advertising: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.94 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Other: $10 million versus $10.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Circulation and subscription: $445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $442.08 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Advertising: $86 million versus $93.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Other: $13 million compared to the $14.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Consumer: $484 million compared to the $500.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Other: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.94 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Circulation and subscription: $275 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.26 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Advertising: $193 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.29 million.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Other: $62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.01 million.
Shares of News Corp. have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

