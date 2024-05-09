Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AppLovin (APP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.9%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +17.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer: $48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.12.
  • Monthly Active Payers: 1.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.77 million.
  • Revenue- Software Platform: $678.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $609.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.2%.
  • Revenue- Apps: $379.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenue- In-App Purchase: $259.20 million compared to the $252.10 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- In-App Advertising: $120.55 million versus $110.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps: $56.75 million compared to the $54.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform: $492.02 million compared to the $437.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AppLovin have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise