Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Watts Water (WTS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported revenue of $570.9 million, up 21% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.33, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +10.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $123.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $418.80 million versus $400.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- APMEA: $28.80 million versus $29.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Watts Water here>>>

Shares of Watts Water have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise