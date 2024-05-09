Back to top

Ready Capital (RC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ready Capital (RC - Free Report) reported $48.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -24.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ready Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Servicing income, net: $3.76 million versus $4.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: -$102.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.46 million.
  • Other income: $15.38 million compared to the $31.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total interest income: $232.35 million versus $251.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ready Capital have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

