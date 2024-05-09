Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jackson Financial (JXN) Q1 Earnings

Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) reported $-322 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 57%. EPS of $4.23 for the same period compares to $3.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -119.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.67, the EPS surprise was +15.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities: $419 million versus $360.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other: -$80 million versus -$43.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks: $19 million compared to the -$1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products: $31 million versus $21.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

