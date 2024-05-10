Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE - Free Report) reported $44.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11%. EPS of -$0.62 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30, the EPS surprise was -106.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Commercial Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue from real estate owned: $3.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.15 million.
  • Interest income: $44.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.77 million.
  • Net interest margin: $15.21 million versus $18.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

