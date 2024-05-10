Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tapestry (TPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.15 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $56.10 million versus $65.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $280.70 million versus $292.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $362.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.98 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: -$4.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.86 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.51 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>

Shares of Tapestry have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise