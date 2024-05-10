Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery (
WBD Quick Quote WBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.96 billion, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total DTC Subscribers: 99,600 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97,175 thousand. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total: $5.13 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations: -$449 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$611.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total: $2.82 billion versus $3.10 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other: $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content: $2.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution: $4.99 billion versus $5.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising: $2.15 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $1.99 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.96 billion, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>
- Total DTC Subscribers: 99,600 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97,175 thousand.
- Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
- Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total: $5.13 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
- Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations: -$449 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$611.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%.
- Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total: $2.82 billion versus $3.10 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.
- Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other: $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
- Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content: $2.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.
- Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution: $4.99 billion versus $5.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
- Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising: $2.15 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
- Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
- Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
- Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $1.99 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.