Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Medical Properties (MPW) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported revenue of $271.32 million, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $283.29 million, representing a surprise of -4.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Straight-line rent: $44.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $10.89 million versus $23.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.2% change.
  • Revenues- Rent billed: $199.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $205.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%.
  • Revenues- Income from financing leases: $16.39 million compared to the $20.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.23 versus $0.10 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Medical Properties have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

