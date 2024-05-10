Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $923.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of -$0.43 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings: $923.76 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $930.13 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 77,700 thousand compared to the 78,341.25 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Hours Engaged: 16,700 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,003.55 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW: 21,300 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,560 thousand.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC: 18,800 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,400 thousand.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada: 16,200 thousand compared to the 16,505 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 21,400 thousand compared to the 22,420 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Roblox have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

