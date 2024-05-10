We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $923.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of -$0.43 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Bookings: $923.76 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $930.13 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs): 77,700 thousand compared to the 78,341.25 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Hours Engaged: 16,700 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,003.55 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW: 21,300 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,560 thousand.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC: 18,800 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,400 thousand.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada: 16,200 thousand compared to the 16,505 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 21,400 thousand compared to the 22,420 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Roblox have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.