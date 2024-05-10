We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cogent (CCOI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) reported revenue of $266.17 million, up 73.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.29, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.10, the EPS surprise was -17.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>
- Customer Connections - On-net: 87,574 compared to the 90,916 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Customer Connections - Non-Core: 10,037 versus 11,804 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Customer Connections - Total: 132,883 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 140,056.
- Customer Connections - Off-net: 34,579 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 37,336.
- Total On-Net buildings: 3,321 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,306.
- Net Adds - Total On-Net Buildings: 44 compared to the 29 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Corporate Revenue: $124.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.99 million.
- Revenue- Enterprise: $49.33 million compared to the $53.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net-Centric Revenue: $91.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.83 million.
- Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue: $6.04 million compared to the $7.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3627.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue: $138.62 million versus $146.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
- Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $118.18 million compared to the $121.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +217% year over year.
Shares of Cogent have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.